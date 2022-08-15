PHOTOS: Some week 1 N.S. athletes return from Canada Games

ENFIELD: On an overcast Sunday afternoon Aug. 14, the last grouping of week 1 Team Nova Scotia Athletes returned home to N.S. from the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara, Ont., arriving at the Gateway Hangar.

Among the athletes who arrived just moments before the last grouping of week 2 athletes boarded to head back to Niagara to begin their Canada Games, were swimming double gold medalist Keilen Bellis of Halifax and the men’s basketball team that won bronze, among those who deplaned while The Laker News was there.

Many of the athletes looked exhausted and others very full of energy and excited to be back home with their families.

Here are some photos of the athletes returning as taken by Pat Healey as he awaited the week 2 athletes to board. He was invited there for the send-off.