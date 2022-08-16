MAIN PHOTO: Excited Team N.S. athletes board bound for Niagara. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The excitement was in the air at the terminal building at Gateway Facilities near Halifax Stanfield Airport on an overcast and rainy Sunday afternoon Aug. 14.

Outside, there were keepsake photos and mingling amongst athletes many who appeared to know each other, and final goodbyes to parents who were either staying home or beginning the trek in their own vehicle or a later commercial flight to Niagara.

Inside the facility, staff at Gateway checked in each of the athletes for sports such as canoe/kayak; men’s and girls volleyball; golf; men’s softball (among those sports we were aware of). Other athletes for week 2 had left earlier in the day.

The Laker News was invited out to cover the sendoff for the athletes and snapped these photos of memories the athletes will have of the Canada Games experience.

We also have videos which we took as we were out on the tarmac.

The Gateway employees were very helpful and accommodating which allowed us at The Laker News to be able to get these photos and videos as our talented week 2 athletes headed off on this Canada Games journey.

We wish all of them good luck and will be cheering from back home.