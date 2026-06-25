PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Uniacke & District Fire’s Firefighter Fair brings community out

MOUNT UNIACKE: There were smiling faces all around in Mount Uniacke on Saturday morning.
The annual Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter Fair was taking place on the grounds of the fire department.
The parade kicked the one day of fun event off before the fair opened with lots to do from bouncy castles; rides; BBQ, dunk tank; and more.
Here’s a look at the fun that was had in this video story by Freelance Videographer Matt Dagley.
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Video sponsored by Uniacke & District Fire Department
Video by Matt Dagley
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