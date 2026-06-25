PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Uniacke & District Fire’s Firefighter Fair brings community out

Parade participants wave to the crowd in Mount Uniacke. (Dagley Media photo)

MOUNT UNIACKE: There were smiling faces all around in Mount Uniacke on Saturday morning.

The annual Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter Fair was taking place on the grounds of the fire department.

The parade kicked the one day of fun event off before the fair opened with lots to do from bouncy castles; rides; BBQ, dunk tank; and more.

Here’s a look at the fun that was had in this video story by Freelance Videographer Matt Dagley.

Long Lake Loggers were in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

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Video sponsored by Uniacke & District Fire Department

Video by Matt Dagley

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The dunk tank was splashing with people. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants RCMP leads the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

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The parade didn’t just see participation from humans, but their four-legged furballs too like in this UNITY Mount Uniacke float. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

A crowd-pleaser. (Dagley Media photo)