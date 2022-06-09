Police investigating connection between four HRM NSLC thefts

FALL RIVER/SACKVILLE: RCMP with Halifax District are investigating the possible connection between four thefts at NSLC outlets in the HRM, including one in Fall River.

In a release, police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the woman involved in multiple thefts from liquor stores in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

On June 5, at approximately 3:39 p.m., the Lower Sackville detachment received a theft complaint from the NSLC in the Fall River Shopping Plaza.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesman with Halifax District RCMP, said eight bottles of liquor were taken by the woman before she left the scene in a vehicle.

The theft is valued over $650.

The woman leaving the Fall River NSLC. (RCMP photo)

Other incidents involving thefts from NSLC outlets, believed by police to be by the same suspect, occurred as follows:

On March 21, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received a theft complaint from a liquor store on Forest Hills Pky. in Cole Harbour.

Officers learned that a woman placed an undisclosed number of liquor bottles into a large black bag and exited the store without paying.

On May 18, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of theft from a liquor store on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

A woman stole liquor valued at $600.

She was then confronted by a member of the public who returned the items to the store.

On June 3, at approximately 2:15 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a theft from the same liquor store on Sackville Dr.

Officers learned that 11 bottles of liquor were stolen by a woman.

The woman then left the scene in a red sedan, with steel wheels, driven by an unknown person.

“After reviewing security camera images, RCMP officers believe that the same woman is responsible for the thefts,” said Const. Tremblay.

The investigations into each incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-33076, 22-59077, 22-66349, 22-67289