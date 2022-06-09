Good Robot Brewing secures federal funding for Elmsdale facility

ELMSDALE: One of four projects received federal government investment through the Jobs and Growth fund is a new business located in Elmsdale.

Good Robot Brewing Co. was announced by Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois as receiving $800,000 from the federal government.

The company will purchase new packaging for its Elmsdale facility. This will allow it to establish partnership packaging services to support growing small and medium-sized beverage manufacturing businesses. The project will result in 10 new full-time jobs.

In a release, the feds say that a key part of Canada’s economic recovery is supporting businesses as they adapt, grow, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Small and medium-sized businesses and the organizations that support them represent the backbone of regional economies. They generate well-paying jobs and are a source of pride for their communities.

To do so, businesses and entrepreneurs need a strong foundation, built on technological innovation, inclusivity, and clean growth to create the workforce of the future.

The four projects in Kings and Hants Counties announced by Blois sees a total investment of $1,991,000 through the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF). They are expected to create up to 12 new jobs. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

Quotes

“The vitality of our business communities across Atlantic Canada is key to our economic recovery.

“We’ll continue to invest in our local businesses and the organizations that support them to create good jobs, support inclusive and clean growth opportunities, and build resilience for years to come.”

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we need to support the rural economy.

“I’m pleased our government is investing in these projects that will help bring more direct jobs to Kings-Hants and support our growing local businesses.”

– Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants