Police seek public’s help in search for stolen motorhome

ELMSDALE: Local police are seeking the public’s assistance in recovering a stolen 1992 Ford motorhome.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, say that a call was received from an Elmsdale repair centre on June of a stolen motorhome from the business.

“The vehicle was noted on the businesses surveillance video leaving the location,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The motorhome off a video still. (East Hants RCMP)

The suspect looking through the doors. (East Hants RCMP)

He said a male suspect was also caught on video looking through the front doors of the business.

RCMP are asking anyone who has information on this matter or can identify the suspect to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.