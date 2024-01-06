Police seeking information related to graffiti spraying incident

KENNETCOOK: RCMP are searching for the suspects in a graffiti at a Kennetcook-area school.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were advised that there was graffiti sprayed at Hants North Rural High on Oct. 21, 2023.

“Suspects entered the property of Hants North Rural High and spray painted several outbuildings behind the school,” said Const. Burns.

He said video surveillance shows a black Dodge Caliber entering and exiting the area at the time of the offence.

Several people can be seen inside the car, he said.

The suspect vehicle as it drives around HNRH. (RCMP photo)

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the Dodge Caliber’s owner and any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 20231576505