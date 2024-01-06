Todd notches first career MHL goals

SUMMERSIDE: A Beaver Bank hockey sniper scored his first career goals in the Maritime Hockey league last week.

Jarrett Todd notched two tallies, both of them his first goals in the MHL, to help pace his Summerside Western Capitals on Jan. 4.

The goals came just days after he signed with the club following three plus years in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League with the Charlottetown Islanders.

Todd’s first goal came in the second period as the Caps led over Campbellton 2-0, making it a three-goal lead.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Todd’s first goal came in the second period as the Caps eld over Campbellton 2-0, making it a three-goal lead.

Nolan Stewart and Paul Hughes assisted on the goal.

In the third period, Todd, assisted by Reid Vis, made the score 4-2 against the Tigres.

Summerside won the game 5-2, with Todd’s first tally being marked down as the game winner.

The performance earned Todd second star honours in the contest, played at Credit Union Place in Summerside.