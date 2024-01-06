Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night scheduled for Feb. 13

ENFIELD: Organizers have put the call out to the community for the seventh annual Susie McDonnell Memorial Trivia Night in support of food banks across the Municipality of East Hants.

The Trivia Night will be held Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield.

It is being put on by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.

This popular event is held in memory of McDonell, a long time supporter of the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce and community of East Hants.

The idea of a fun trivia event to raise funds for the food bank was initially McDonell’s and the EHCC is proud to hold this event in the memory of her fun-loving and giving spirit every year.

Profits from the event will be evenly donated to all four food banks in East Hants.

Here’s how you can support the Trivia Night:

Enter a Trivia Team!

Gather a team of up to 5 of your co-workers or friends!

$100 per team

Or a team of 6 for $125 (5 point deduction applied).

TEAM REGISTRATION CLICK <<< HERE >>>



Online Silent Auction

Donate an item(s) to the Silent Auction!

To donate, please send the following information to info@ehcc.ca as soon as possible:

A picture of the item

Description of your donation in detail

Approximate value

Address of the location for pickup of the item or drop off to the EHCC office

For a copy of our Donation letter please click <<< HERE >>>

The Virtual silent auction will run from February 6-21.