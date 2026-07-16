Province, feds renew agreement on 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: Nova Scotians thinking about suicide or worried about someone else who may be thinking about suicide will continue to have access to help through a simple three-digit number.



The 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, which launched in 2023, provides support through calls and texts.

The province and federal government have renewed a memorandum of understanding to ensure continued access for Nova Scotians.



“9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline is an important part of how we support people in crisis. Since it was launched, it has fielded thousands of calls from people when they’ve needed help the most,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health.

“By working together to support people anywhere in the province, the federal and provincial governments, alongside local partners, are helping ensure Nova Scotians can access timely, high-quality care when and where they need it most.”

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9-8-8 offers free support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People are connected with trained responders who can provide immediate, compassionate help in English or French.



Quotes:

“People in crisis deserve timely, compassionate support, and the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline is delivering that for Nova Scotians when they need it the most.

“Renewing this agreement reaffirms our shared commitment to making sure this essential service remains available, so that anyone in crisis can reach help quickly, 24/7.

“I thank Nova Scotia and our partners for their sustained partnership in protecting the mental health and well-being of Canadians.”

— Marjorie Michel, federal Minister of Health



“Collaboration and partnership are at the heart of 9-8-8 and play a vital role in ensuring the service can effectively support people in need.

“We are grateful to the Government of Nova Scotia for their continued commitment to 9-8-8, and we look forward to our ongoing work together to ensure that 9-8-8 will remain available to people across Nova Scotia.”

— Eva Serhal, Senior Director, 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

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Quick Facts:

– since the 2023 launch, close to 12,000 calls and more than 14,000 texts from Nova Scotians have been answered

– Nova Scotians can also call the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line (toll-free: 1-888-429-8167) any time for immediate support from a clinician or visit their nearest emergency department

– the Public Health Agency of Canada funds 9-8-8, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, based in Toronto, co-ordinates and operates the helpline in collaboration with 37 network partners, including local crisis lines and helplines, provincial mental health services and national organizations across Canada

Additional Resources:

9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline: https://988.ca/