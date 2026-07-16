Four N.S. Credit Unions recommend merger to members 

LOWER SACKVILLE/FALL RIVER: The boards of East Coast Credit Union (East Coast CU), Acadian Credit Union (Acadian), iNova Credit Union (iNova) and Teachers Plus Credit Union (Teachers Plus) are recommending a merger to their members, following a thorough due diligence process and the development of a strong business case.

The recommendation reflects a shared commitment to creating long-term value for members while building a stronger, more sustainable credit union for the future.

Together, the four credit unions believe a merger will create meaningful benefits for members by strengthening their ability to invest in competitive banking solutions, enhanced services and new innovations that meet members’ evolving needs.

By bringing their resources and expertise together, the merged credit union will be better positioned to support members today and into the future.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The proposed merger also reflects the credit unions’ shared purpose of improving the financial well-being of members and contributing to the economic and social strength of the communities they serve.

As one organization, the new credit union would have greater capacity to deepen community impact, strengthen local relationships and create new opportunities for employees to grow and serve members even more effectively.

Members of each credit union will be asked to vote on the proposed merger in fall 2026.

For more information, visit OurFutureTogether.info .

QUOTES:

“This recommendation is about building a stronger future for our members. By coming together, we can build on the shared co-operative values that unite our credit unions while strengthening our ability to serve members, support employees and invest in the communities that count on us.

“If approved by members, this merger will create an opportunity to build on that shared foundation and shape a stronger, more sustainable future for the people and communities we serve.”

– Ken Shea, President and CEO, East Coast Credit Union

ADVERTISEMENT:

“For Acadian Credit Union, the merger provides an opportunity to build on its strong credit union roots while expanding services for French-speaking members.

“We’re proud of our strong Acadian credit union roots, and that will never change. We were built by members, for members, and we’ll always be committed to their financial well-being and success.”

– Daniel LeBlanc, Board Chair, Acadian Credit Union

“Members will continue to benefit from the services they have today. Through this merger, we aspire to do even more—providing personalized advice that puts members’ best interests first, along with innovative solutions that create positive impact in the communities we serve.”

- Karla MacKeen, General Manager, iNova Credit Union

“Members are at the heart of everything we do.

“By coming together, we believe we’ll be able to invest in the products, expertise, and digital tools that meet our members’ needs today and, in the years, ahead.”

– Kyle Sarka, Board Chair, Teachers Plus Credit Union