Traffic disruptions expected during repaving, maintenance work on Sackville Drive

LOWER SACKVILLE: HRM is advising residents of upcoming traffic delays on Sackville Drive, between Beaver Bank Road and Florence Street.

These traffic delays are required to facilitate road maintenance and infrastructure work as part of the Sackville Drive repaving and maintenance project.

Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks and is anticipated to be completed in fall 2026.

Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for weekday work and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for weeknight work

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Work details: This project includes coordinated road maintenance and infrastructure improvements designed to enhance safety, accessibility and long-term road conditions, including:

Repairs and replacements of concrete sidewalks, curbs and driveway connections

Concrete repairs and maintenance at transit stops

Adjustments to manholes and water valves in the street

Milling (removing) the top layer of worn asphalt

Spot repairs to the asphalt base layer

Repaving with new asphalt

Repainting pavement markings and crosswalks

Landscaping

This work aligns with the Moving Better goals outlined in the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan.

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Traffic impact: Traffic impacts are expected throughout the duration of the project and may include the following:

Weekday impacts: Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout this project with a lane reduction in place. This is expected to be the standard daytime traffic impact during this project.

Weeknight impacts: Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout this project with an altered centreline in place. This is expected to be the standard overnight traffic impact during this project.

Local, business and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Work on concrete driveway connections will be done in sections, so each impacted property will always have access. When work is happening on one part of a driveway, another part will remain open, or an alternate access point will be available.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.

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Sidewalk impact: Sections of sidewalks will be temporarily closed as work progresses.

Marked detours will be in place.

Access to the Sackville Greenway Trail and the Sackville Public Library will be maintained during this work.

Transit impact: There will be short-term closures of Halifax Transit bus stops as replacement and repair work progresses.

Visit HRM’s website for up-to-date impacts to Halifax Transit routes and bus stops.

For more information about this project, visit: halifax.ca/sackvilledrive