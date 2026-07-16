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Community comes together to support young father facing life-saving transplant

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ByPat Healey

July 16, 2026 , , , , ,
The Homewreckers will be performing at the benefit fundraiser for Gavin in Wellington. (Submitted photo)

WELLINGTON: The Wellington and area community is rallying around one of its own with a benefit concert and auction to help 30-year-old Gavin Tristan and his family as he prepares for the fight of his life.

Born with a rare immune disorder known as X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), years of health complications have left Gavin with severe lung damage.

He now requires a life-saving double lung and bone marrow transplant in Pennsylvania.

As Gavin gets ready for the journey ahead, his wife has stepped away from work to care for him and their two young children, adding to the financial strain of mounting medical, travel and living expenses.

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To help ease that burden, family, friends and community members are hosting a Benefit Concert and Auction on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 2-6 p.m. at the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House, located at 4132 Highway 2.

The afternoon will feature live music by The Homewreckers, along with live and silent auctions, gift baskets, local donations and a cash bar.

Cash donations will also be accepted at the door.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend, enjoy an afternoon of music and community, and help support Gavin and his family during this difficult time.

Every bid, donation and show of support will make a difference as they face the challenges ahead together

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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