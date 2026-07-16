Province investing in Pictou–North Colchester Exhibition Grounds

PICTOU COUNTY: Nova Scotia is investing in the revitalization of a historic agricultural exhibition site inPictou County, work that will also improve accessibility for visitors, exhibitors and others on the grounds.



The $200,000 investment in the Pictou–North Colchester Exhibition grounds, which has hosted the exhibition for more than 130 years, supports a long-standing community gathering place and helps create better facilities for agricultural, cultural and community events in the region.



“For generations, the Pictou–North Colchester Exhibition grounds have been a place where neighbours come together, where young people learn about agriculture, and where families make memories that last a lifetime,” said Energy Minister Marco MacLeod, MLA for Pictou West, on behalf of Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“Investing in these grounds means investing in our community – supporting local traditions, strengthening rural connections and making sure this important gathering place can continue to serve people in Pictou County for years to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT:





The upgrades include finishing work on a new 12-by-52-metre (38-by-170-foot) multi-purpose barn, named the Elwood and Mary Fraser Memorial Building, that replaces the former beef barn.

The more modern facility, which has removable stalls, will provide the flexibility to host different types of livestock events and community programming year-round.



There are also improvements to the Kinsman Building, light horse barn and dining hall to make the site more accessible, functional and welcoming for exhibitors, volunteers, visitors and community partners.



The provincial support is through the Community Economic Development Fund.

The exhibition grounds, located in the town of Pictou, are owned by the Pictou Agricultural Society.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quotes:

“The Pictou Agricultural Society is very grateful for the support from the Community Economic Development Fund. This funding is helping us complete the Elwood and Mary Fraser Memorial Building and begin improvements to our grounds.

“These projects will help us continue to host agricultural events and bring our community together for years to come. We appreciate the Province’s support and its investment in rural communities like ours.”

— Justin Shaw, President, Pictou Agricultural Society

Quick Facts:

– the Pictou–North Colchester Exhibition features agricultural events, 4-H competitions, a horse show, horse pulls, entertainment and activities for families

– Elwood and Mary Fraser were dedicated supporters of the agricultural society and longtime volunteers at the exhibition; as a board member and contractor, it was Mr. Fraser’s vision to build the new barn, and he organized several fundraisers

– the Community Economic Development Fund supports community-based projects that help sectors and communities become more competitive and create broad benefits for regions and industries



