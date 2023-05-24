Province supports community transit in East Hants

ELMSDALE: Residents of Hants East can continue to expect safe, accessible, and efficient public transportation services thanks to investments from the Houston government.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald announced May 23 that East Hants Community Rider will receive $13,635 to offset rising fuel, maintenance, and insurance costs.

Low-income riders using the service will also benefit from an investment in the Fare Assistance Program, which helps reduce costs for low-income Nova Scotians looking to access their local transportation service.

“Ensuring reliable community transportation will help our growing community thrive,” said MacDonald.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Residents deserve access to the amenities our community has to offer, and this investment will help make that happen.”

East Hants Community Rider is among 22 community transit operators across the province benefiting from a $931,000 investment to offset operating costs.

Low-income Nova Scotians who rely on community transit will also benefit from a $305,000 investment to help reduce fare prices.

Across the province, community transit operators and the Nova Scotians they serve will benefit from two new provincial investments.

“Community-based transportation is an incredibly important resource,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “Local operators help people get to work, appointments, learning opportunities and recreational activities.

“They keep people connected, and we understand how valuable that is. Our continued support will help ensure these operators are able to deliver the best possible service to their clients.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The new investments include just over $931,000 in one-time funding to offset rising fuel, maintenance, and insurance costs. These funds will be distributed to 22 community transit operators throughout the province.



Additionally, $305,000 will be made available through the Province’s Fare Assistance Program to help reduce costs for low-income Nova Scotians looking to access their local transportation service.



N.S. has partnered with the Rural Transportation Association to issue the funds from the Fare Assistance Program. Working with operators, the association will ensure that identified low-income clients receive transportation services at a reduced cost.

MusGo Rider out of the Musquodoboit Valley received $47,340.