Public Health Mobile Units coming to Elmsdale, Rawdon on March 28

ELMSDALE/RAWDON: In an effort to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to COVID-19 testing as needed, especially those in rural communities where testing is not available nearby, the Public Health Mobile Units will be offering testing in the communities listed below.

The Mobile Units conduct on-site PCR testing by appointment, including to confirm positive rapid test results. Community members can also access take-home rapid test kits with or without an appointment, while supplies last (one kit per person). If you require a rapid test because you are a household close contact or are experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to book an appointment to ensure the type of test you need will be available.

To book an appointment, please complete the online assessment at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en. Those who do not have access to the internet can book an appointment by calling 811.

The Public Health Mobile Unit will be in the following locations:

Elmsdale Legion 850 Hwy. 2, Elmsdale Monday, March 28 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Rawdon Fire Hall 3869 Nova Scotia Trunk 14 Monday, March 28 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Please note: · Testing is free and available to all ages that meet eligibility requirements.

· Please bring your health card with you, if you have one.

· When picking up test kits for someone else, including children, the appointment must be in their name, and their physical health card must be presented pick-up.

· You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.

· Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are subject to weather conditions. Clinics may be cancelled due to weather.

· Although often located in community spaces, Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are healthcare environments, and therefore masks are required for the safety of staff and visitors. Masks will be provided upon entry to the clinic.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus