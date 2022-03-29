Rangers hold Make-A-Wish game; double up Novas in N.S. U-15 action

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Major Bantam Rangers hosted their Magic In The Rink Game over the weekend against The Novas in NSU15 Major Hockey League action.

It was an opportunity for The Rangers and the local hockey community to come together at the Sackville Arena and to show their support for a great cause, The Make-A-Wish Program.

The community came through with lots of support and donations.

The NSU15 Major League has been proud supporters of the Make-A-Wish program over the last four years in raising over $147,000 for the Foundation.

The Sackville Arena was loud and near capacity. The Rangers went on to defeated the Novas 4-2 which was their last home game of the regular season.

Leading the attack for the Rangers was Xander Boutilier; Maddex Marmulax; Connor Foston; and Aiden Clowater.

Nate Beaton stopped 34 of 36 shots he faced for the win.

The Rangers were scheduled to host the Bedford Barons Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the BMO Centre in Bedford in their final home game of the season.