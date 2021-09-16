FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Nineteen drivers were charged by N.S. RCMP last month with stunting on a number of roadways across the province.

The following incidents caused significant concern:

· 209km/h in an 80km/h zone on Hwy. 221 in Centreville;

· 178km/h in a 100km/h zone on Hwy. 125 in Sydney;

· 186km/h in a 110km/h zone on Hwy. 104 in Stellarton;

· 125km/h in a 50km/h zone on Caldwell Rd in Eastern Passage.

Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager.

Anyone driving a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more over a speed limit may be charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.

A breakdown on how many of the 19 occurred in Fall River/Beaver Bank/East Hants area was unavailable.

Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.