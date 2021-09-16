Second annual event encourages Canadians to log 28,000 hours on Canada’s 28,000 km National Trail

FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Trans Canada Trail (TCT) is proud to launch its second annual Great Canadian Hike. Running September 15 to October 31, the Great Canadian Hike is a national challenge that encourages people to get out into nature and embrace their local trails in the company of friends, family and fellow Canadians.

This year, TCT invites Canadians in all 13 provinces and territories to DISCONNECT from screens and RECONNECT with nature and to one another, by collectively spending 28,000 hours on Canada’s 28,000 km national trail.

Whether they choose to hike, walk, run, skip, paddle, roll, stroll or bike, the Great Canadian Hike is the perfect antidote to the social isolation brought on by COVID-19.

In fact, 95% of Canadians said their increased trail use was prompted by a desire to enhance their mental health since the onset of the pandemic.

In last year’s inaugural edition of the Hike, over 10,000 Canadians took up the challenge to collectively hike the length of the Trans Canada Trail and amassed a combined distance of 108,000 km – equivalent to almost three times the earth’s circumference!

New this year, participants are eligible to win great prizes when they refer friends and family members to join in the Great Canadian Hike. All participants must abide by local public health guidelines and recreate on the Trail safely and responsibly.

Visit the site at GreatCanadianHike.ca and watch the video here.

How to join the Great Canadian Hike:

Visit GreatCanadianHike.ca and register

Register for FREE for a chance to win weekly prizes. Set your personal goal for time on the Trail. Commit to hike, walk, skip, hop, dance, jog, cycle, roll, paddle or bike – or any combination of them all – the choice is yours! Every second, minute or hour you log on the Trail while reconnecting to friends and family this fall brings us closer to our collective goal of 28,000 hours of Trail time. Trail users can also log their Trail time in kilometres covered.

Find your local trail

Explore our map to find a Trail section close to you and decide where you’d like to hike. Check out our Featured Hikes for some inspiration!

Refer a friend

Invite a friend to join you on your Great Canadian Hike! For each referral, you’ll get an additional entry in the draw for a chance to win fantastic weekly prizes and to be part of the grand prize draw.

Share for a chance to win

After each outing, share photos or videos of your adventures on the Trail with us! Each photo or video submission gets you an EXTRA entry for even more chances to win prizes.

Upload here or share on social with the hashtag #GreatCanadianHike to participate. The Great Canadian Hike Promotion Toolkit contains sample social media messages and pictures that you can share on your social media platforms. Use it, and share with everyone you know who wants to help promote the event!



“The ongoing pandemic has brought protracted levels of stress into our lives and taken a toll on our mental health. The fact that access to nature, and physical and social activity help improve mental health means that Trail time is time well spent: an investment in our health and wellness,” says Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO, Trans Canada Trail.

In a recent national Léger survey commissioned by TCT, survey results show that the pandemic has changed the way Canadians use trails, with 40% of Canadians increasing their trail usage since 2020.

Survey results also indicate trails will maintain their place in Canadians’ routine post pandemic. The majority of Canadians (72%) say they will continue to use trails post pandemic, with a quarter (25%) of Canadians intending to use them more often.

While the pandemic has increased levels of stress and taken a toll on mental health, trails have been a place of respite.

The Léger survey found that 94% of Canadians frequently use trails to enjoy a safe outdoor experience and enjoy the fresh air.

“I invite everyone across the country to join in the Great Canadian Hike. Reconnect safely with your loved ones and share stories, reap the benefits of Canada’s natural wonders, help us create a broader connection experience that transcends the borders of your local community,” adds McMahon.