AG finds improvements needed to Halifax Fire’s inspection program

HALIFAX: Halifax Fire is not effectively overseeing and managing its fire inspection program, HRM Auditor General, Evangeline Colman-Sadd, said in a report released yesterday, Sept. 15.

Halifax Fire is not meeting its legislated fire inspection obligations. Fire senior management determined the fire inspection model was not sustainable.

While some changes have been made, adequate plans of how further improvements will be achieved are lacking.

“Halifax Fire should detail plans for an adequate system of fire inspection, including identifying the processes and resources needed to maintain it,” the auditor general said.

Fire inspections are not completed in a timely manner; 40% of the inspections examined were not performed on time. In addition, there are no reliable lists of buildings to inspect.

“Without an adequate inventory, it is difficult to know if a property exists, and whether and when a building should be inspected,” Colman-Sadd said.

The audit also found inspection quality assurance and staff training processes need improvement.

HRM Fire management agreed to implement all fourteen audit recommendations, the release said.

The report is available on the auditor general’s website.

That can be found at: https://hrmauditorgeneral.ca/published-reports .