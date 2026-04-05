RCMP seized illegal cannabis, arrested two and responded to protests

An RCMP SUV is seen destroyed by protesters after a raid on an illegal cannabis storefront. (RCMP photo)

POTLOTEK, CAPE BRETON: Northeast Nova RCMP seized illegal cannabis, arrested two people and responded to protests on April 2, and the investigations continue.

Yesterday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., RCMP officers executed a search warrant under the authority of the federal Cannabis Act at an illegal cannabis storefront on Hwy. 4 in Potlotek.

Officers safely arrested two men on the premises in relation to the federal Cannabis Act and seized cannabis products.

Following the search, a group gathered in the area in protest and blocked Hwy. 4.

In consideration of protester safety, officers chose not to leave the premises using their vehicles.

Once officers cleared their vehicles of weapons, they departed on foot and their vehicles remained in Potlotek.

Hwy. 4 was illegally blocked by heavy equipment and a group of protesters throughout the day.

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Balancing respect for protesters’ rights with enforcing the law, the Richmond County District RCMP and the Nova Scotia RCMP Division Liaison Team engaged in communications with community leaders, working toward resolving the situation peacefully.

At approximately 1 p.m., the Nova Scotia RCMP received a report of people unlawfully obstructing the highway at Exit 10, Hwy. 102.

RCMP officers responded in their role of promoting public safety. Hwy. 102 was reduced to one lane in both directions for several hours. One non-injury collision was reported.

(RCMP photo)

Communications among officers from the local RCMP Detachments, the RCMP Division Liaison Team and community leaders related to this protest were ongoing to help ensure the safety of all.

Later in the day, the Nova Scotia RCMP received reports of protesters obstructing Hwy. 105 in Whycocomagh and Hwy. 104 in Paqtnkek resulting in some delays for motorists.

Overnight, the RCMP continued dialogue with community leaders regarding the blockade on Hwy. 4 in Potlotek.

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On April 3, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Richmond County District RCMP, supported by Northeast Nova RCMP, worked with community leaders to remove the blockade on Hwy. 4 and fully open the roadway.

The seven RCMP vehicles that remained in Potlotek after the search warrant execution on April 2 were removed from the community this morning.

Damage to the vehicles includes broken windows, dents, deflated tires, removed tires, and urine-soaked interior surfaces.

(RCMP photo)

The investigations into the illegal sale of cannabis, the illegal blockade of Hwy. 4, the damage to the police vehicles, and related criminal offences are ongoing.

The RCMP wishes to thank the public, including members of Potlotek First Nation, who have provided information related to the damage to the police vehicles.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP at 902-258-2213.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.