REC captures regional Jr. High/Middle School girls hoops banner

MILFORD: The Riverside Education Centre Raptors are champions.

The Milford-based school captured the Northumberland Region Junior High/Middle School Division 1girls basketball championship defeating New Glasgow Academy 47-41.

The game was played in New Glasgow.

Leading REC was Aleigh Mumford with 20 points.

Also contributing in the victory offensively was Natalie MacDougall with 11 points, and Blair Livingstone, who put down 10 points.

The team’s victory of course wouldn’t have been possible without some great defence allowing the team to earn the six-point win.