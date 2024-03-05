Sackville Skating Club skaters punch ticket to Atlantics

LOWER SACKVILLE: Seven skaters from the Sackville Skating Club have qualified for the Atlantic championships.
The qualifications came as a result of competition at Skate Nova Scotia’s provincial championships held in Amherst over the weekend.
Atlantics will be held in Dartmouth next month.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Skaters who qualified include:
Kailyn Ryan
Raine Charlton
Claire Domain
Layla Dill
Payton Livingston
Nylah Dill
and Liv Moulton.
ADVERTISEMENT:
In U-13 Star 5, Claire came home with second, while Layla was third.
In Star 4 U-13, Ariel, from Fall River, was second. This group doesn’t qualify for the Atlantics.
In Juvenile U-12, Payton, from Fall River, took home first place to head to Atlantics.