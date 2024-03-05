Sackville Skating Club skaters punch ticket to Atlantics

LOWER SACKVILLE: Seven skaters from the Sackville Skating Club have qualified for the Atlantic championships.

The qualifications came as a result of competition at Skate Nova Scotia’s provincial championships held in Amherst over the weekend.

Atlantics will be held in Dartmouth next month.

Skaters who qualified include:

Kailyn Ryan

Raine Charlton

Claire Domain

Layla Dill

Payton Livingston

Nylah Dill

and Liv Moulton.

In U-13 Star 5, Claire came home with second, while Layla was third.

In Star 4 U-13, Ariel, from Fall River, was second. This group doesn’t qualify for the Atlantics.

In Juvenile U-12, Payton, from Fall River, took home first place to head to Atlantics.