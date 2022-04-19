Red Cross assisting tenants after fire in Halifax apratment building

HALIFAX: At least five people have been temporarily displaced after a fire in one apartment activated the sprinkler system, causing some water damage in a 12-unit building in the Fairview area of Halifax.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging, meals, and other basics for a family of three from one apartment and for a woman and her nephew from another unit.

Several Halifax Regional Fire departments responded to the scene.

Tenants of any other impacted apartments made their own arrangements for the night but will be offered similar Red Cross help if required.

The fire in the three-storey building on Skeena Street was reported around 7 p.m. Monday.