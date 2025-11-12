Rural HRM gaining more child-care spaces

Children are seen with watering cans. (Pexels.com photo)

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Families in Middle Musquodoboit and area in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are getting more options and improved access to child care.

Nova Scotia is investing about $4.5 million in the Splash of Color Children’s Centre to add up to 76 new child-care spaces.

This project is part of provincial and federal efforts to expand access to child care, supported through the Canada–Nova Scotia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.



“We know that access to quality, affordable child care is essential for families,” said Scott Armstrong, Minister of Justice and MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley, on behalf of Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“This investment supports parents in the workforce, strengthens our communities and gives children the best possible start in life. That’s why we’re committed to expanding access to child-care options close to home.”



The spaces, for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, will be in a new building beside the current centre on Highway 224.

The new facility is expected to open in August 2026.

“Families in Middle Musquodoboit deserve access to affordable child care.

“Together with Nova Scotia, we’re adding to the more than 8,900 child-care spaces already announced in the province, creating spaces where children can thrive and parents are supported. These are generational investments in families, our economy and the future of our children.”

— Anna Gainey, Canada’s Secretary of State for Children and Youth



“The Musquodoboit Valley has always come together to support local families, and this project is a testament to that community spirit.

“For years, parents, staff and volunteers of Splash of Color child care association have worked tirelessly toward a shared goal of creating more accessible, high-quality child care close to home.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this investment and for the partnership of government and community in making it possible. This new centre represents not only a space for children to learn and grow, but also the heart of a community that believes deeply in supporting its youngest learners.”

— Wendy Crocker, Executive Director, Splash of Color Children’s Centre Association

Quick Facts:

– funding is through the Canada–Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement

– to date, the government has announced 15 projects under the major infrastructure program

– since 2021, more than 8,900 new child-care spaces have been announced across the province

– Nova Scotia has signed a five-year extension to the Canada–Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement and the Canada-Nova Scotia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, worth more than $1 billion total

– the extended agreements will be in place until March 31, 2031, ensuring continued funding to sustain and build upon the transformative progress to date