Samson announces federal investment for Hope for Wildlife

SEAFORTH: Hope for Wildlife is getting federal support to help educate Nova Scotians about what they do through the creation of exhibits on the animals that come to them.

In a recent funding announcement, Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson said Hope for Wildlife is receiving a non-repayable support to the tune of $96,000 for the work at their site, located in Seaforth.

“It’s incredibly important to us that we educate the public on what we do and why we do it and to let them see firsthand the animals we get,” said Hope for Wildlife’s Hope Swinimer. “Part of the money will be to create exhibits on how wildlife, how these animals came to us to begin with each day to help them and what we could do in the future to prevent this from happening.”

Swinimer agreed there’s plenty of ideas running through her brain as to what she’d like to do with the money to improve Hope for Wildlife/

“I think I’ll definitely be talking to some of the public’s feedback when they’re coming through and getting their opinions, which we have always done,” she said. “I think what we do is really going to be really directed by the public and what they find interesting and what they want to see.

Samson agreed, like the WJCC is a gem to Windsor Junction and Fall River, Hope for Wildlife is the same for the other side of his large riding.

“This funding is key to supporting organizations and various groups that are doing such good work for their communities not only right across the province, across the country and across the world,” said Samson. “We need these organizations to continue to prosper and grow and educate. And this funding here allows them further development and to provide more education and build that profile of the great work that they do.”