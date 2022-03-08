VIDEO: Vigneau Sargent nets game winner as Gaiters oust Carleton

LENNOXVILLE, QUE.: A Fall River women’s hockey player was key in helping her first-year women’s university hockey team eliminate the fifth seed in their league.

Neleh Vigneau-Sargent picked up two assists in her Bishop’s Gaiters 2-1 win on March 3 against Carleton in the first game of the two clubs RESQ playoff series.

In game two, Vigneau-Sargent, a graduate of the Bussey Auto Broker Penguins program, earned first star honours with what turned out to be the game winning goal as the Gaiters blanked Carleton 2-0 to punch their ticket to round two.

Here’s the tweet video of the goal from the Gaiters twitter:

WHK 🏒: 🚨 GOAL! 🚨



Neleh Vigneau Sargeant puts the Gaiters ahead on the power play!



CAR 0 | BU 1

1st | 14:50#GaiterNation | It’s Our Time pic.twitter.com/bZYUDETrSg — #GaiterNation (@BishopsGaiters) March 5, 2022

The Lockview High alum also had a key block as Carleton pressured, which led to the puck deflecting off her and out of the zone.

Teammate Maude Pepin picked up the puck and notched the empty net goal, with an assist to Vigneau-Sargent, to secure the 2-0 win.

Aglae Rene de Cotret turned away all 24 pucks she saw for the shutout victory.

Vigneau-Sargent was named Bishop’s Provigo Female Athlete of the week for her performance.

Here is what the Bishops head coach said in a post-game interview with the Gaiters social media team

Here is video of that blocked shot:

The Gaiters will move onto the second round of playoffs and will travel for Game one on Thursday.

Though the opponent is still to be determined, the Gaiters will be back in action at home on Saturday March 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern.



