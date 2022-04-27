Semi-truck driver charged by police after causing mvc

HARDWOOD LANDS: The driver of a semi-truck was charged after operating a vehicle with an unsecured load following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 14 in Hardwood Lands on April 20.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a call of the two-vehicle MVC and arrived shortly after.

“The investigation revealed a mid-sized SUV was travelling along Highway 14 when a semi truck hauling a 31000 lb concrete slab approached from the opposite direction,” he said. “As the vehicles drew near to each other, the massive concrete slab slid off its trailer and sideswiped the SUV.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Essentially, S/Sgt. Bushell said, that tossed the SUV into the ditch.

He said EHS arrived on scene and transported the SUV driver to the hospital as the driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver on the semi-truck was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for operating a vehicle with and unsecured load, said S/Sgt. Bushell.