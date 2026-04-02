Senior-related programs in Kings-Hants receive $135,000 in support from feds

MP Kody Blois announced $135,000 in funding support for senior programs across Kings-Hants. (Submitted photo/Kody Blois FB)

ELMSDALE/NOEL: Senior-related programs and projects across Kings-Hants, including several in East Hants/Hants North, have received upwards of $135,000 in funding from the federal government.

MP Kody Blois made the announcement April 1 with a post on his Facebook page regarding the funding.

He said the feds were announcing this year’s recipients under the New Horizons Seniors Program.

“This is one of the best initiatives of the Government of Canada (in my view) that provides direct grants (up to $25,000) for organizations supporting seniors in our communities.,” said Blois.

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This year’s recipients include:

Valley Community Learning Association – $24,400 a project that will bring

together residents of multiple generations, including seniors to participate in workshops, and information sharing between seniors and youth in a mentorship program.

Memory Cafe of Nova Scotia – $25,000 has 18 locations across the province. The program supports seniors with dementia.

Enfield/Elmsdale Lions Club -$24,770 to support lawn bowling for seniors and activities around active fitness.

Aging Well Nova Scotia $25,000 to support mental health first aid workshops and training for various groups working with seniors across the province.

Wolfville Legion $17,000 to support activities for seniors’ fitness and health classes to be held at the Legion.

Rising Tide New Horizon Group (Noel) $18,738 to help provide free healthy lunches, quilting and knitting workshops, as well as educational programs on telephone fraud and elder abuse.