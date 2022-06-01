Shubenacadie woman charged with drug trafficking-related offences

SHUBENACADIE: A 35-year-old Shubenacadie woman faces drug-related charges following an investigation by the East Hants RCMP Street Crime Unit.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the woman, who hasn’t appeared in court yet, has been charged with Possession of Cocaine; Possession for the purpose of Trafficking cocaine; and Trafficking Amphetamine. The charges came about on May 24.

“The Street Crime Unit was working on a tip about excessive drug use in the Shubenacadie area and identified the accused as a target for further investigation,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the investigation resulted in a traffic stop and vehicle search.

“The accused was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia associated with trafficking,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on July 11to face the charges.