SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Twenty-two drivers have tentatively registered for the season finale Tirecraft 200 for the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

The 11th and final race on the calendar for the tour will hit the track at Scotia Speedworld on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The crowning of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Champion will see the winner receive a cheque for $15,000.00. Atlantic Tiltload heat races kick things off.

Grandstand gates will open at 1 p.m.

Seven of the 22 drivers slated to hit the track are from Fall River/East Hants/Stewiacke areas.

Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) remains at the top of the championship points standings and only needs to finish 17th to secure the title.

If Slaunwhite can secure the championship he will be the only driver in the Series history to win three consecutive East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Championships.

As race fans know however, anything can happen once man and machine hit the track.

Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) enters the Tirecraft 200 in second position with 2009 points, 47 less than Slaunwhite. In addition to watching Slaunwhite, Butcher will also be looking in his rearview mirror as four drivers are hot his heels.

Dartmouth’s Nicholas Naugle enters the weekend in third spot just 16 markers behind Butcher. Russell Smith Jr (Lakeside, NS) is currently fourth in the chase for the championship, just 25 points behind Butcher.

Mike Rodgers (Moncton, NB) has been hanging in the top-five most of the season and has a chance to improve his position in the standings.

These four drivers will be ones to watch at the Season Finale this Saturday at Scotia Speedworld.

The $50,000 points fund will be on the minds of many drivers entering Saturday’s finale.

Although the championship may be out of reach, there is still lots of cash on the line for other competitors who will be looking to improve or secure their year-end standing.

The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends will take Centre stage prior to the Tirecraft 200.

Locals Gage Gilby and Ayden Christensen will be battling it out for the Legends tour championship.

Street Stocks will also make their long-awaited return to Scotia Speedworld on Saturday and will run a 75-lap feature.

Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will have a video crew at Scotia Speedworld to provide full event coverage.

You can watch the race LIVE or On-Demand by heading to www. TimsCorner.tv and getting your Event Pass.

Admission for Saturday’s Tirecraft 200 is $35.00 for adults; $10.00 for youth; pit admission is $40.00. Adult weekend passes are also available for $50.00 and $55.00 for the pits. Tickets are on sale online now and will also be available at the gates on race day.

Click here to purchase tickets Season Finale Tirecraft 200 Tickets, Goffs | Eventbrite

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST – Tirecraft 200 (as of September 19)

#08 – NICHOLAS NAUGLE – DARTMOUTH, NS

#0- MATT VAUGHAN – LANTZ, NS

#2- ASHTON TUCKER – LYTTLETON, NB

#7- BRAD EDDY – LOWER SACKVILLE, NS

#11 – MARTY PREVOST – FALL RIVER, NS

#11V – JORDAN VEINOTTE – PORTERS LAKE, NS

#13 – AUSTIN MACDONALD – PICTOU, NS

#25 –RYAN VANOIRSCHOT – ANTIGONISH, NS

#30 – STEPHEN LIVELY – SHUBENACADIE, NS

#33 – TYLOR HAWES – PORTER’S LAKE, NS

#36 – GARY ELLIOTT– TRURO, NS

#41 – MIKE RODGERS – MONCTON, NB

#48 – WYATT MCCULLOCH – STEWIACKE, NS

#49 – GARTH BEZANSON– STEWIACKE, NS

#51 – MARK LECLAIR– BRACKLEY BEACH, PE

#53 – BRADEN LANGILLE – SHUBENACADIE, NS

#54 – JARRETT BUTCHER – PORTER’S LAKE, NS

#77 – LEIGH PETTIPAS – HALIFAX, NS

#80 – COLTON NOBLE – NINE MILE RIVER, NS

#88– RUSSELL SMITH JR – LAKESIDE, NS

#89 – DANNY CHISHOLM – PORT WILLIAMS, NS

#99 – CRAIG SLAUNWHITE – TERENCE BAY, NS

*Entry list subject to change without notice