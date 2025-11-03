Sold out crowd energizes Senior A Penguins to home opener victory

LANTZ: A sold-out crowd at the East Hants Sportsplex was treated to an offensive explosion on Saturday as 13 goals were scored.

The best part was that the East Hants Senior Penguins came away from their home opener with the victory and two points.

The Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League game was played in the Keith Miller Arena with a very boisterous and pro-Penguins crowd on hand in the team’s first home game of the year.

East Hants opened the season in Truro, then played Pictou County in Trenbton ebfore finally holding their much anticipated home opener in Lantz.

Ty Hunter tips the puck past the Truro goalie. (Healey photo)

The captain celebrates a goal for the Pens. (Healey photo)

Andrew Shewfelt notched a hat trick for the Penguins, to lead them to the 8-5 victory over the Bearcats.

Captain Taylor Burke supplied two goals, while Tyler Noseworthy added a single tally.

Burke, Noseworthy, and Regan Spears each contributed two assists apiece in the victory.

Defender Will Thompson had three helpers for East Hants.

Shewfelt added a single assist to be among the top point performers in the game.

Goaltender Bryan Gillis earned the win, credited with an assist and making key stops to steady East Hants after Truro’s early push

The linesman had his work cut out for him in trying to breakup this little tussle between a Truro and East Hants player. (Healey photo)

East Hants celebrates Will Thompson’s goal. (Healey photo)

Will Thompson breaks away from a Truro player. (Healey photo)

Jimmy Scullion grabs the loose puck beside the Bearcats net. (Healey photo)

East Hants attacks the Truro end. (Healey photo)

An East Hants Penguin carries the puck towards the Truro net in an offensive opportunity. (Healey photo)