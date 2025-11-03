REC boys complete undefeated season capturing regional soccer banner

The REC Raptors boys soccer team, regional champions. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: For the first time in school history, Riverside Education Centre (REC) has captured both the boys and girls School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) regional soccer championships, a milestone moment for the Milford-based school.

On Oct. 29, the REC boys team traveled to Stellarton for regional play, opening the day with a match against New Glasgow Academy.

Riverside dominated possession throughout the game, showcasing crisp passing and steady control from wingers Jake Rogers and Myles Aitken, who repeatedly created scoring opportunities from the sides.

Defenders Ryian Dunbar and Jeremy Dillman anchored the team’s back line, transitioning quickly to spark offensive pushes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Team awards were handed out at a celebration which included cake and pizza on Monday at REC. Dominic Ouellette was one of the award winners. (Healey photo)

Dominic Ouellette opened the scoring roughly 10 minutes in with a clean strike in front of the net.

Rogers then added two goals of his own, one a highlight-reel bicycle kick from the right side, the other coming off a well-placed penalty.

In the second half, Chase Ratcliffe finished a perfectly delivered corner kick from Hunter Boutilier with a strong header past the NGA keeper, sealing a 4–0 victory.

(Healey photo)

After a brief break, REC faced EB Chandler Junior High of Amherst in the championship game.

Despite the quick turnaround, Riverside maintained their composure and tempo, controlling both halves.

Aitken continued his dominant play, winning key midfield battles, while Boutilier and Ratcliffe distributed the ball with precision.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Defender Mason Boyd made several smart decisions under pressure, and when steady defender Abel Hall went down with an injury, Dexter Wilson stepped in to provide critical minutes until Hall returned to the pitch.

REC’s offence clicked once again, with goals from Ouellette, Ratcliffe, and two from Kevin Cox securing another 4–0 win and the regional banner.

The victory capped off an undefeated season for REC, backed by strong performances in goal from keepers Nathan Castle and Jaxson Smith. They allowed very few shots past them all year.

The Laker News was invited to REC where the team held a celebration for both boys and girls soccer teams success and handed out awards.

Jacob Rogers signs the boys division 2 regional banner. (Healey photo)