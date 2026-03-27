Statement from Premier Houston, Halifax Mayor Fillmore on federal defence investments

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston in response to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement on defence investments March 26.

“When Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his commitment to increase investment in Canada’s defence sector, I let him know: Nova Scotia is ready to lead.

“Nova Scotians have always answered the call. At sea, on land and in the air.

“I’m sure, in part, that’s why the Prime Minister chose Nova Scotia to make this significant investment in defence.

“We are Canada’s capital of defence, and that didn’t happen by accident. It happened because of who and where we are.”

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“I’m thrilled that, today, Prime Minister Carney is recognizing what Nova Scotia has to offer to successfully implement Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy.

“The announcement includes about $2 billion for major, targeted investments that will modernize critical infrastructure, build new facilities, and support the next generation of naval and air fleets.

“Thank you for recognizing Nova Scotia as the most logical place to invest billions of dollars in defence.

“Growing up in a military family, I know first-hand what this investment will mean for our military personnel.

“As Canada continues to implement its new defence strategy, and future investments are identified, Nova Scotia will be ready to contribute as Canada’s capital of defence.

“Nova Scotia is trusted with projects that will support the future of Canada and our allies’ security. NATO selected Halifax as the home for its North American headquarters for the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic.”

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“Canada selected Dartmouth for the first Maritime Defence Innovation Secure Hub and announced an investment in a dedicated space launch pad near Canso – a $200 million deal. We’re also building Canada’s River-class destroyers, and the next generation of ice breakers for the northern patrol.



“Six of Canada’s top 10 defence companies operate in Nova Scotia, and we stand ready to sustain Canada’s next fleet of submarines and the growing air force assets in Greenwood.

“Our well-established and growing financial tech sector is supporting Canada’s bid to be the host of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB).

“Nova Scotia’s established military presence, integrated supply chain, renowned universities and research capabilities, and highly skilled workforce are all critical ingredients to our success in defence.

“As world events continue to demonstrate why these investments are necessary, Nova Scotia is ready to protect and serve a free and strong Canada.

“As our country stands in the face of uncertainty, and looks toward the future, the heart of Canada’s defence beats right here, in Nova Scotia. Where we’re proud to be Canada’s capital of defence.

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Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore also issued a statement on Friday regarding the federal investment.

Fillmore is providing the following statement:

“I spoke with Prime Minister Carney directly this morning. I thanked him for the federal government’s continued investment in Nova Scotia and reinforced that Halifax is ready to step up as Canada’s Defence City.

“To fully realize this opportunity, growth must be matched with investments in core infrastructure – water, wastewater, transportation, and joint-use facilities – to unlock housing for both military and civilian families.

“By working together, our municipal and federal governments can lead a dense web of reliable partners that delivers on this opportunity — at the speed and scale this moment requires.”



