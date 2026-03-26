PHOTOS: PM Carney tours IMP Aerospace during Nova Scotia visit; announces major defence investments in Atlantic Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney (second from left) and those who joined him for the tour at IMP Aerospace listen as an official explains some of the projects the employees are working on at the Enfield facility. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The Prime Minister paid a visit to one of the worlds leading Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul service location.

Mark Carney, who was joined by Kings Hants MP Kody Blois, Central Nova MP and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Sean Fraser, among others, and IMP Aerospace Officials for a quick tour on Thursday afternoon.

The visit followed an announcement by the Prime Minister in Halifax that Canada had achieved the 2 per cent defence expenditure target from NATO and would be investing more than $3 billion in infrastructure and defence-related investments across Atlantic Canada.

At IMP Aerospace, Carney and others got to see the employees hard at work on the famed Snowbirds, plus other aircraft that were located in the hangar.

He also had the opportunity to speak with some of the employees about the work they were doing.

(A summary of the announcement in Halifax follows the IMP tour photos)

PM Carney and Minister Sean Fraser watch as an employee shows them what he is working on. (Healey photo)

A Royal Canadian Air Force plane at IMP is getting worked on. (Healey photo)

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IMP Aerospace officials talk with Prime Minister Mark Carney as they walk past a Snowbird after checking it out as work gets done to it by IMP employees. (Healey photo)

Prime Minister Carney and others on the tour walk out of the back of a aircraft that is being worked on at IMP Aerospace in Enfield. (Healey photo)

An employee at IMP works on the cockpit of a Snowbird. (Healey photo)

Prime Minister Mark Carney looks around inside one of the hangar’s at IMP Aerospace in Enfield as Kings Hants MP Kody Blois stands next to him during his afternoon tour. (Healey photo)

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An employee speaks to PM Carney, MP Blois, Minister Fraser, and others from inside the cockpit of a Snowbird. (Healey photo)

Prime Minister Mark Carney and an IMP Aerospace official walk around the back of a Snowbird as he heads to check out the work in the cockpit. (Healey photo)

IMP employees work on a Snowbird. (Healey photo)

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Earlier on Thursday in Halifax, Carney announced Canada had achieved the NATO 2% defence spending target this year.

For the past 10 months, a release said that Canada has have moved at unprecedented speed and scale – working across over a dozen federal departments and agencies to spend more than $63 billion, the largest year-over-year increase to Canada’s defence spending in generations.

As a result of that work, the country has achieved the 2% defence expenditure target – half a decade ahead of the previous government’s schedule.

The 2% target is a foundation for an even stronger, more independent, more secure country.

Carney announced March 26 more than $3 billion in infrastructure and defence-related investments across Atlantic Canada.

In Nova Scotia, we are making major, targeted investments to modernise critical infrastructure, build new facilities to support the next generation of naval and air fleets, and expand training and operational capacity.

$1.2 billion to modernize critical power and municipal service infrastructure at CFB Halifax Dockyard and Stadacona – upgrading essential services and facilities to ensure the base has sufficient power and utilities to support new capabilities and future naval operations.

$648 million to construct two new aviation support facilities at 14 Wing Greenwood – supporting the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CP-8A Poseidon fleet and CQ-9B Guardian with modern hangars, maintenance, and operational infrastructure.

More than $180 million to build the Combatant Training and Integration Centre – supporting training, operations, and integration for the Royal Canadian Navy’s future river-class destroyers.

$82.5 million to acquire Halifax Gate –a 475-acre waterfront industrial site that will support current and future Royal Canadian Navy operations, including the movement of personnel, ships, and supplies.

$60 million for a new, 140-unit apartment complex for Canadian Armed Forces members, near 12 Wing Shearwater – because every member of our Armed Forces deserves a safe, high-quality place to call home.

In New Brunswick, the feds are investing more than $1 billion in the CFB Gagetown Range and Training Area – introducing new ground-based air defence systems and ensuring our soldiers train on infrastructure built to last the next century. Canada is also investing $20.2 million to upgrade transition centres at CFB Gagetown, improving support for Canadian Armed Forces members as they transition to civilian life.

This $3 billion package further builds on Canada’s mission to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces. That strategy rests on four pillars: investing in the foundations of defence – the women and men who serve, and the equipment and the infrastructure they use; expanding and enhancing our military capabilities; strengthening Canada’s defence industry; and diversifying Canada’s defence partnerships.