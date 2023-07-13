NORTH NOEL ROAD: The Tri-County Rangers U-18 AAA offence exploded last weekend at U-18 provincial eliminations in the Kennetcook area.

The U-18 nationals were held at Findley Park and hosted by Hants North Jays.

It started on Friday morning and went through to the final on Sunday and featured teams from across N.S.

It was a weekend where the Rangers defence was stout and their offence on fire scoring 39 runs and giving up just three runs.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Rangers, made up of players from Sackville/Beaver Bank/Bedford/Fall River, started the tournament with a 13-1 five-inning mercy rule victory over Dartmouth, before toppling Hammonds Plains 11-1 in six innings.

That put the Rangers in first after round robin play sending them directly to the semi-finals on Saturday.

Lucas Taylor pitched seven complete, shutout innings as Tri-County won yet again.

The final score was 10-0 over Halifax.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the championship final, Cameron MacDonald went six and one-third innings and Derek Apa came on in relief.

Apa’s performance helped to preserve the 5-1 win over Bridgewater at the field in North Noel Road, just outside the Bay of Fundy shore community of Noel.

The Under-18 AAA Nationals will be held Aug. 17-20 in Fort McMurray, Alta.