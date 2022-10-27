By The Laker News

HALIFAX: The Halifax Public Gardens are the oldest and finest Victorian public gardens outside the United Kingdom.

But they were devastated by Hurricane Juan, and more recently by an attack that left 30 trees severely damaged. The gardens have a unique place in Halifax’s history.

In the face of damage and destruction, they spark strong civic engagement.

Authors Robert Pace and Robert Salah organized the post-Hurricane Juan effort that restored and enhanced the gardens. In their new book they tell the inside story of the many people and organizations that came together for this effort. Their text is accompanied by extensive photos documenting the hurricane’s impact, and the results of the restoration work.

Historian Peter Twohig compiled a fascinating collection of archival images to accompany his text about origins and long history.

Robert Pace is Chair of the Board of Public Gardens Foundation. He is the President and CEO of The Pace Group Ltd (MBS Radio, construction and commercial real estate).

After MBS Radio held a one-day radiothon one week after Hurricane Juan in 2003 which raised $1 million, he led a $2 million restoration that resulted in the re-opening of the Gardens on July 1, 2005. Robert lives in Halifax.

Robert Salah, a lifelong resident of Halifax, has held many senior positions in both the public and private sectors. He has headed several historic restoration projects, including the Halifax Public Gardens, St. Mary’s Basilica and St. Mary’s Rectory, as well as the Old Burying Grounds. He lives in Halifax.

Peter L. Twohig is an historian of the Atlantic region. He is the author of two previous books on health care work, and five interdisciplinary essay collections on health, illness and disease.

He was a Canada Research Chair in history at Saint Mary’s University, from 2003 to 2013. He lectures in the Department of History at Saint Mary’s and in several interdisciplinary programs. He lives in Halifax.