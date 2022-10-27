Dartmouth man faces impaired driving charges

MILFORD: A 26-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges of impaired driving after being stopped near Milford on Oct. 22.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy said police received a report that there was a possible impaired driver on Hwy 102 southbound.

“The complainant advised she observed green Volkswagen Tiguan all over the road near Exit 9, Milford,” said Sgt. Roy.

“Police stopped the suspect vehicle near Exit 7 in Enfield.”

He said the driver was intoxicated and failed an approved Screening Device.

The man was transported to Enfield detachment for Breath Samples. Two samples were taken with results of 220mg% and 210mg%.

Sgt Roy said the man was held at the detachment’s cells until he sobered up.

He was released a promise to appear in court notice for Dec. 19, 2022.

