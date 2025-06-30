The Laker News

Featured News

Three charged after RCMP seizes firearms, drugs during search warrant execution

ByPat Healey

Jun 30, 2025 #Colchester County, #drugs, #East Hants, #Millbrook, #N.S., #RCMP
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MILLBROOK: Three people have been charged by Colchester County RCMP following the execution of a search warrant in Millbrook on June 24.

The Colchester Community Action Team, with assistance from Millbrook RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Critical Incident Program, executed a search warrant at a residence on Truro Heights Rd.

Three people were safely arrested at the property.

As a result of the search, officers seized two rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, and quantities of Oxycodone and other unidentified pills.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Tyler Blair Blenkhorn, 28, of Colchester; Tia Lynn Googoo, 27, of Millbrook; and Lewis Miller McNutt, 30, of Debert, have been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Restricted Firearm/Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition without Licence/Registration

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

McNutt and Googoo were released on conditions. Blenkhorn was held in custody and later released by the court.

All are due to reappear in Truro Provincial Court on August 27.

ADVERTISEMENT:



Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),.

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-862542


By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Featured

PHOTOS: HERH Graduation 2025

Jun 30, 2025 Pat Healey
Business News

N.S. scores top grade in 2025 internal trade report card: CFIB

Jun 30, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Windsor Junction mom, son awarded Carnegie Medal for heroism

Jun 29, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

PHOTOS: HERH Graduation 2025

June 30, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

From last to first: Tucker overcomes hurdles to capture first Pro Stock Tour win at Riverside

June 30, 2025 Pat Healey
Business News

N.S. scores top grade in 2025 internal trade report card: CFIB

June 30, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Three charged after RCMP seizes firearms, drugs during search warrant execution

June 30, 2025 Pat Healey