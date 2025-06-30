Three charged after RCMP seizes firearms, drugs during search warrant execution

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MILLBROOK: Three people have been charged by Colchester County RCMP following the execution of a search warrant in Millbrook on June 24.

The Colchester Community Action Team, with assistance from Millbrook RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Critical Incident Program, executed a search warrant at a residence on Truro Heights Rd.

Three people were safely arrested at the property.



As a result of the search, officers seized two rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, and quantities of Oxycodone and other unidentified pills.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Tyler Blair Blenkhorn, 28, of Colchester; Tia Lynn Googoo, 27, of Millbrook; and Lewis Miller McNutt, 30, of Debert, have been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Restricted Firearm/Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition without Licence/Registration

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking



McNutt and Googoo were released on conditions. Blenkhorn was held in custody and later released by the court.

All are due to reappear in Truro Provincial Court on August 27.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),.

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-862542



