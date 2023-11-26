Three men, woman arrested for impaired driving in HRM

HRM: Four drivers were arrested late last week for impaired driving in incidents throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality, an RCMP spokesperson said.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said the first arrest occurred on Nov. 22 at approximately 10:40 a.m., the Traffic Unit was conducting traffic enforcement on Hwy. 7 in Porters Lake when a traffic stop was completed on a Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old Lake Echo man, was exhibiting signs of impairment and provided breath samples, roadside, into an approved screening device which resulted in a “fail”.

The man was arrested and transported to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that registered 160mg% and 180mg%.

At approximately 6 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a hit-and-run and a collision near the intersection of Old Sackville Rd. and Twelve Mile House Ln. in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers learned that a Kia Sportage had collided with a Mazda 6 before continuing on and colliding with a Dodge Dart moments later,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The driver of the Sportage, a 41-year-old Sackville man, who stopped his vehicle after the second collision, was exhibiting signs of impairment and provided breath samples, roadside, into an approved screening device which resulted in a “fail”.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that registered 210mg% and 200mg%.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver travelling east on Hwy. 103 in Upper Tantallon.

“An RCMP officer located the vehicle and completed a traffic stop,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The driver of the Toyota Echo, a 37-year-old Halifax man, was exhibiting signs of impairment and admitted to being impaired.

He was arrested and transported to the Tantallon RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that registered 130mg% and 140mg%.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a second report of a possible impaired driver, this time on First Lake Dr. in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers located the vehicle, a Chevrolet Orlando, and completed a traffic stop,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Eastern Passage woman, was exhibiting signs of impairment and provided breath samples, roadside, into an approved screening device which resulted in a “fail”.

She was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where she provided breath samples that registered 140mg% and 140mg%.

All of the drivers were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. They’re all facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or over.

Cpl. Tremblay said road safety impacts everyone and with the Holidays quickly approaching RCMP want to remind motorists to drive sober.

“Whether you’re hosting or attending a party ensure you plan ahead, consider staying the night, call a cab and offer non-alcoholic beverages,” he said.

The Nova Scotia RCMP reminds the public to call 9-1-1 if they suspect an impaired driver. It might just save a life.

File #’s 23-142948, 23-142869, 23-142870, 23-142671