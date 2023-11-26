ENFIELD: A volleyball player from East Hants has announced where he will be playing during the next chapter of his young career.

Brock Drover, who calls Enfield home, has committed to the Trent University Excalibur men’s volleyball team for fall 2024.

The Excalibur announced the signing of Drover on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Brock Drover signs with Trent. (Submitted photo)

Drover plays with the HERH boys volleyball team.

The Grader 12 student also plays club volleyball with the Dartmouth Volleyball Club and Nova Scotia’s Provincial Team.

He joins the Excalibur playing as the left side/ Serving Specialist, clocking in a 105km serve.



Trent University said they’re looking forward to adding Drover to their roster and watching what he brings to the Excalibur.