THREE-PEAT! LHS Dragons JV soccer girls win Capital title

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons Junior Varsity girls soccer team did the only thing they know how to when it comes to the Capital Region championship game. Win.

Powered by two goals from the swift feet of Larisa Miles and a tandem shutout performance by Lydia Ramsay and Sophie Daigle, the Dragons blanked Citadel High 3-0 in the final played in Burnside on Oct. 21.

The win marked the third straight year the girls, coached by Jason Ramsay, captured the Capital region title, and now head to School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) provincials at a time and location TBA.

Beaver Bank’s Lily Soucy had the other tally for the Dragons.

Lockview went undefeated all year in junior varsity girls soccer action.

Ramsay and Daigle had some strong help on defence from Charlotte Snow; Myah Jackson; Hilary Wilkin; and Riley Byrne who kept the chances for Citadel High to a minimum.