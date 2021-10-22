SAINT JOHN: Liam Kidney has his first points as a new member of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Oct. 20, the Enfield product scored his first two goals with his new team. Both came on the power-play.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Sea Dogs edged the Titan 5-4 in the game for the win.

Kidney was acquired by the Titan for a fifth round draft pick in 2023.

Kidney has racked up four penalty minutes in his three games played this season–all within the last seven days as injuries plague the Titan roster.

He is a plus/minus -2 on the season so far with the Titan.

Kidney has four shots on goal and has won six of the 12 faceoffs he has taken this year.

Acadie-Bathurst sits in first in the Eastern Conference with a sparkling 6-1-0-1 (won-loss-overtime loss-shootout loss) record.