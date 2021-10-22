Foston scores first goal as a Saint John Sea Dog

SAINT JOHN: A Beaver Bank hockey player has knocked his first goal with his new team off the bucket list.

Cole Foston scored at the 7:23 mark of the third period on Wednesday night helping propel his Saint John Sea Dogs to a 5-4 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The goal made the score 4-3 at the time.

Foston was traded to the Sea Dogs by his hometown Halifax Mooseheads in training camp for a 2023 eighth round draft pick.

Cole Foston of Beaver Bank. (Sea Dogs photo)

Liam Kidney of Enfield had his first two goals with his new team, the Titan, in the contest in a losing effort.

In seven games with the Sea Dogs, the hosts of the 2022 Memorial Cup, Foston has a goal and a helper and two penalty minutes.

He also is a plus-3 with five shots on goal during his playing time on the energy line for the Sea Dogs.

Saint John sits at 3-3-0-2 (won-loss-overtime loss-shootout loss) in eight games this year.