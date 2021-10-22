Foston scores first goal as a Saint John Sea Dog

SAINT JOHN: A Beaver Bank hockey player has knocked his first goal with his new team off the bucket list.
Cole Foston scored at the 7:23 mark of the third period on Wednesday night helping propel his Saint John Sea Dogs to a 5-4 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The goal made the score 4-3 at the time.
Foston was traded to the Sea Dogs by his hometown Halifax Mooseheads in training camp for a 2023 eighth round draft pick.
Liam Kidney of Enfield had his first two goals with his new team, the Titan, in the contest in a losing effort.
In seven games with the Sea Dogs, the hosts of the 2022 Memorial Cup, Foston has a goal and a helper and two penalty minutes.
He also is a plus-3 with five shots on goal during his playing time on the energy line for the Sea Dogs.
Saint John sits at 3-3-0-2 (won-loss-overtime loss-shootout loss) in eight games this year.