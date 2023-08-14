Truro’s Blenkhorn completes come back to capture SummerClash250

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The way the SummerClash250 started for Dylan Blenkhorn, he didn’t think he’d be celebrating in victory lane at the end of the night.

Before the start as the field prepared to start, the Truro driver of the No. 67 Auto World Truro/Blenkhorn’s Auto hot rod had to pit to get a radio fixed so he could hear race control and his spotter.

That left him at the rear of the field. The leaders would catch him a couple of times to put him two laps down.

However, with a few cautions and being the lucky dog, he managed to get back on the lead lap and with some tweaks to his car he put all that distraction aside and motored to the front, passing Ashton Tucker and Nic Nuagle for the lead with seven to go.

Two racers out of N.B. were the class of the field early on in the SummerClash250 at Scotia Speedworld. Ashton Tucker in the no. 2 led a dominating 150-plus laps, and Cory Hall in the no. 83 was on the pole winning the Top Construction Time Trials. (Healey photo)

Tucker was leading Naugle as the two battled for the top spot, when Blenkhorn put it down low in turn three and four and didn’t lift zooming past both for the lead.

Seven laps later, Blenkhorn was doing victory donuts on the front stretch of Scotia Speedworld as he won the SummerClash250 presented by Superior Foundations and Atlantic Tiltload.

For the win, Blenkhorn, in his first start of the year on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, will pocket more than $16,500 for the win plus contingencies. He was also awarded the Fast Eddie Racewear Lucky Dog twice.

Defending Summer Clash 250 winner, Ashton Tucker from Miramichi, N.B., led 154 laps throughout the race, but settled for second.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz in the ECI sponsored no 0 works under Marty Prevost of Fall River for position. (Healey photo)

Mike Rodgers in the no. 41 makes a move on the 99 of Slaunwhite. (Healey photo)

Ashton Tucker tries to get right behind Cory Hall in the 83. (Healey photo)

Dartmouth’s Nic Naugle in the no. 08 sponsored by BRYCON Construction was third. He was a front runner most of the SumemrClash250 as well, but Blenkhorn’s late race efforts saw him settle for third.

Russell Smith Jr (Lakeside, NS) had another solid finish coming home fourth.

Series point leader Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) in the no. 99 took the Pole Challenge and started scratch on the field but rallied to finish fifth.

Cory Hall won the SumemrClash250 pole with a 14.131 time during Top Construction Time Trials.

Slaunwhite took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award. Jordan Veinotte (Porter’s Lake, NS) was Rookie of the Race.

With his 154 led laps, Tucker won the R&D Performance Centre Most Laps Led award. Naugle wins $1,000 for leading at half-way courtesy of A&W Burnside and Eastern Passage.

The 28 of Tanton Wooldridge makes a pass of defending champion Craig Slaunwhite at Scotia Speedworld on Saturday. (Healey photo)

Jordan Veinotte in the no. 11V looks to reel in the 1 of Ryan Messer during the SummerClash250 at Scotia Speedworld.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively in the no 30 leads Matt Vaighan in the 0 and Gary Elliott in the 36 into turn three and four at the SummerClash250 at Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

It was not a good SumemrClash250 for local racers on the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

Steve Lively in the no. 30 East Coast Financing machine was the top driver locally coming home with a top 10 in ninth place.

Fall River’s Marty Prevost crossed the line in 15th place in the no. 11 BTP Construction hot rod.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz was running well but a check up ahead of the 1 of Ryan Messer saw Vaughan nail him in the rear. From that point on the damage caused Vaughan issues and he had to retire from the race early. He finished 21st completing 89 laps.

Garth Bezanson of Stewiacke, in his first tour start, had mechanical issues in the no. 49 and was the first car retired after 34 laps in the 23-car field.

The Heart of Champion Vintage Race Car Series put on a fantastic show for fans prior to the Summer Clash 250. The race as won by Jeff Ainslie (Beaver Bank, NS).

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to action next weekend at Riverside International Speedway. Join us for the series 250th race celebrations, next August 19.

Stay tuned next week for some exciting announcements from the tour.

Nic Naugle in the 08 looks to gain on the 89 of Danny Chisholm down the backstretch in the SummerClash 250 at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 12. (Healey photo)

Chris Duncan in the no. 97 battles with Ryan VanOirschot in the no. 25 at the SummerClash250 at Scotia Speedworld near Halifax. (Heaey photo)