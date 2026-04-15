U11B Flyers capture Day of Champions provincial banner

The Sackville Flyers U11B team are Day of Champions winners. Here they show off their winning hardware. (Submitted photo).

TRURO: Reed Charlton and Brantley Wright were the heroes for the Sackville Flyers U11B (Black) hockey team on the weekend.

At Days of Champions at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, the Flyers blanked the hometown Truro Bearcats 2-0 to walk away with the championship banner.

Charlton scored what would go down as the eventual game winner in the close game.

J.P. Hanna had the other marker, unassisted.

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Assists were credited to Logan Hire on Charlton’s tally.

Truro had a parade to the penalty box in the third period.

This included a disrespectful and abusive behaviour, head contact and game misconduct penalties all at the buzzer.

Brantley Wright stopped all the shots directed his way in earning the shutout.

The U11B Sackville Flyers are Day of Champions winners. (Submitted photo)