Sonics Volleyball wins U13 Tier 1 provincial championship banner

Sonics Volleyball with their banner. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Sonics Volleyball has captured the provincial title in U13 Tier 1.

At the provincial championship, the Tracy Crew coached Sonics, defeated Capers Pink in three sets to capture the banner. Crew is from Wellington.

The scores were 25-15 Sonics; 25-18 Capers Pink; before Sonics took the third and final set 16-14 for the championship.

In the semifinal, Capers Pink defeated Rize Ace Attack in three sets 2-1.

Meanwhile, Sonics took out Capers Red in two sets 2-0.

The U13 Sonics are now gearing up for the U14 nationals at the end of the month in Moncton.