The Laker News

Sports

Brothers capture division 1 U18, U16 basketball titles as coach, player

ByPat Healey

Apr 21, 2026 #basketball, #East Hants, #East Hants Havoc U16, #East Hants Tigers U18, #Enfield, #Jaxon MacDonald, #Justice MacDonald
Jaxon and Justic MacDonald with their respective championship banners. (Submitted photo)

EAST HANTS: A pair of brothers are bringing home provincial Division1 Basketball N.S. championships for the East Hants Tigers.

Justice MacDonald and Jaxon MacDonald are brothers who call the Enfield area home.

Jaxon plays with the U18 Havoc, while Justice coaches the U16 Tigers.

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At the recently held provincial championships, Jaxon and his U18 Havoc won their banner.

Justice helped key the plans and his Tiger players executed them en route to the U16 banner.

Justice has a love of basketball and has continued this on by coaching, while Jaxon, a Grade 11 Hants East Rural High student, started out as junior Tiger and plays in four different leagues to keep his skills up.

(Information in this story was sent to The Laker News for use in this story)

The U18 Tigers with their banner. (Submitted photo)
The U16 Havoc with their banner. (Submitted photo)

By Pat Healey

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