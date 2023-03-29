van de Reit excited to join Calgary Dinos women’s rugby team

SHUBENACADIE: A Hants East Rural High rugby player is heading west to continue to play the sport she loves.

Linden van de Reit, of Shubenacadie, was announced by the Calgary Dinos as one of five recruits joining the Canada West university women’s rugby team this coming September.

In a post on their website, Dinos Women’s Rugby head coach Simon Chi said they were pleased with the incoming recruitment group.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Chi said some of the players they announced as part of the recruitment class are local Calgary area players who have come up through the club’s Jr. Dinos program.

“We’re looking forward to the contributions that these athletes are going to make to our team at the University of Calgary in the coming years,” said Chi.

Van de Reit is equally excited to join the Dinos.

“I can’t wait to be a Dino and to learn from everyone around me to become a better player, and to join the family already in place,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Van de Reit, a scrum half/winger, who is listed at five-foot-three, plays club rugby with Enfield RFC.

She will be studying at the Schulich School of Engineering.

Van de Reit had several messages of congratulations sent her way from friends and fellow rugby players on the news.