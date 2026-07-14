Vaughan holds off Thorne for Sportsman feature win; Hallahan grabs podium in mini stock

The podium in the Sportsman race with winner Matt Vaughan (center); Sara Thorne (right) and Alex Johnson. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Matt Vaughan had plenty of reasons to treat Friday night’s Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman feature as a tune-up, but once the green flag dropped, it became a battle he wasn’t about to lose.

Vaughan, of Lantz, held off repeated challenges from Sara Thorne over the closing laps to win the 40-lap feature during Fuelling Change: Women in Motorsports Night July 10 at Scotia Speedworld.

Driving the AEROTEC Engines No. 08, Vaughan and Thorne put on one of the night’s best races, with Thorne staying glued to Vaughan’s rear bumper and looking for an opening as the laps wound down.

Vaughan answered every challenge, maintaining his line and keeping enough momentum to secure the victory.

Alex Johnson of Oakfield crossed the line third after watching the leaders duel throughout the second half of the race.

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While the win won’t count toward a championship chase, it comes at an ideal time for Vaughan, who is not competing for Sportsman points this season.

Instead, Friday’s race served as preparation for two of the biggest Sportsman events of the summer — the Sportsman 100 during IWK 250 weekend at Riverside International Speedway near Antigonish on July 17 and the Sportsman feature during Scotia Speedworld’s Summer Clash 250 weekend in early August.

Earlier in the evening, the Sportsman division completed its rain-delayed feature from June 26.

Johnson took the victory in the held-over 40-lap race, finishing ahead of Scott O’Neil and Sheldon Pemberton.

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The Legends division produced the closest finish of the night as Caden Tufts edged Devin Wadden by just 0.023 seconds at the checkered flag.

Campbell Delaney finished third.

Tim Wright claimed top honours in the 25-lap Traction Mini Stock feature, followed by David Jollimore and Elmsdale’s Tyler Hallahan.

Ryder Smith rounded out the night’s feature winners, taking the checkered flag in the United Mortgage Alliance Beginner Bandoleros feature ahead of Sarah Vandenburg and Harper Grace.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS:

United Mortgage Alliance Beginner Bandoleros (12 laps)

1. 43 Ryder Smith

2. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

3. 57 Harper Grace

4. 18 Nicholas Farrell

5. 9 Addison MacLean

Heat 1: 9 Addison MacLean

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Traction Mini Stock (25 laps)

1. 10 Tim Wright

2. 20 David Jollimore

3. 33 Tyler Hallahan

4. 72 Robert Petrossie

5. 19 Billy Wright

Heat 1: 20 Dave Jollimore

Heat 2: 10 Tim Wright

Heat 3: 56 David Hibbs

Legends (25 laps)

1. 00 Caden Tufts

2. 20 Devin Wadden

3. 9 Campbell Delaney

4. 45 Brett Pashkoski

5. 14 Sam MacDonald

Heat 1: 00 Caden Tufts

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Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman (40 laps) (Held over feature June26, 2026)

1. 14 Alex Johnson

2.96 Scott O’Neil

3.62 Sheldon Pemberton

4. 8 Dawson Noble

5.77 JJ MacRae

Heat 1: 96 Scott O’Neil

Heat 2: 01 Joey Livingstone

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman (40 laps)

1. 08 Matt Vaughan

2. 06 Sarah Thorne

3. 14 Alex Johnson

4. 25 Andrew Lively

5. 8 Dawson Noble v

Heat 1: 77 JJ MacRae

Heat 2: 01 Joey Livingstone

The Weekly Racing Series is now off until July 31 for the mid summer break and MONSTER TRUCKS (July 24-26).